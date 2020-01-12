IL Troopers find 600lbs of weed in motor home

BUREAU COUNTY, Ill (WTVO) — Illinois State Police pulled over a van Tuesday morning on I-80 in Bureau County for a traffic violation.

A K-9 officer and handler were called in and the K-9 did a free-air sniff of the motor home which indicated a positive alert for the presence of the odor of illegal drugs.

During the search, multiple large duffel bags containing suspected cannabis were discovered in the motor home.

The ISP seized the cannabis which weighed approximately 600 pounds.





Both men in the truck were arrested, Cory French and Rory French, both from California.

The men are being held in the Bureau County Jail on $300,000 bond.