‘I’ll kill you’; Rockford man sentenced to prison for threatening US Marshal

Photo: Winnebago County Jail

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Gianni Cardenas, 25, has been sentenced to 2 and a half years in prison for threatening to kill a U.S. Marshal.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, a Deputy U.S. Marshal interviewed Cardenas in February 2018 about the whereabouts of a federal fugitive. Cardenas told the Marshal he would “kick [the officer’s] ass” when he got out of jail.

Following that, authorities say Cardenas sent two threatening emails to the officer in October 20th, 2019, saying “Hopefully we can meet again this time with me not being in handcuffs” and “I’ll kill you”.

In addition to his sentence, Cardenas must serve 3 years of supervised release.

