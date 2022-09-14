CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Abortion clinics in Illinois are bracing for a record number of patients as neighboring states continue to restrict or ban the procedure.

One clinic, near Chicago, saw a 30% increase in abortions from June to August.

A non-profit abortion group said it conducted 4,000 procedures this year, 1,000 more than they did in all of 2021.

Illinois is taking steps to further expand abortion access to accommodate women from other states.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is setting aside taxpayer dollars to pay for patient lodging and travel expernses.