Illinois abortion clinic sees uptick in out-of-state patients following Texas abortion law

ST. LOUIS– In the first month a new Texas law banning most abortions went into effect, the Planned Parenthood clinic in Fairview Heights, Illinois says it saw a 47% increase in the number of patients coming from outside its normal service areas.

The facility says it is seeing more patients from Louisiana, Arkansas, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Kansas.

Officials with Reproductive Health Services of Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region expected to see an increase in patients from Texas after it put into place the nation’s strictest abortion law.

However, they are also seeing patients from other states who say they can’t wait weeks for abortions in their own state.

Monday, the Biden administration asked the Supreme Court to block the Texas law while the fight over the measure’s constitutionality plays out in court.

The administration also took the unusual step of telling the justices they could grant the Texas law full review and decide its fate this term, which already includes a major case about the future of abortion rights in the U.S.

No court has yet reached a decision on the constitutionality of the Texas law, and the Supreme Court rarely grants such requests.

At least 12 other states have enacted bans on abortion early in pregnancy, but all have been blocked from going into effect.

Missouri’s 2019 bill banning abortions at eight weeks is still in the middle of a legal battle. In July, a full federal appeals court panel reheard the case.

Missouri has only one abortion provider. Earlier this year, it said it was performing fewer abortions because the state restrictions are prompting many women to drive to Illinois.