Illinois announces 546 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, 87 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 546 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Illinois on Wednesday, including 87 additional confirmed deaths.

Champaign County: 1 male 40s

Cook County: 1 male 40s, 3 females 50s, 1 male 50s, 3 females 60s, 6 males 60s, 5 females 70s, 6 males 70s, 6 females 80s, 6 males 80s, 9 females 90s, 4 males 90s

DeKalb County: 1 male 90s

DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 2 males 70s

Jackson County: 1 male 40s, 2 males 60s

Kane County: 1 male 40s, 2 females 80s, 1 female 90s

Kankakee County: 1 male 70s

Kendall County: 1 male 30s

Lake County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s

Macoupin County: 1 male 60s

McHenry County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s

Peoria County: 1 female 80s

St. Clair County: 1 female 40s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 female 100+

Tazewell County: 1 female 80s

Union County: 1 female 90s

Vermilion County: 1 male 70s

Will County: 1 female 60s, 2 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 females 80s

Winnebago County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 90s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 134,185 cases, including 6,485 deaths, in 101 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 29,987 specimens for a total of 1,258,328. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from June 10–June 16 is 3%.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

