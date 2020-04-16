Illinois Bank & Trust donates $100,000 to local non-profits

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Stateline bank is stepping up to help area non-profits support front line workers during the COVID-19 crisis. Illinois Bank & Trust donated $100,000 total to two local organizations.

The YMCA of Rock River Valley received $75,000 that will go towards the Y’s COVID-19 emergency childcare program. The program is available to all essential workers in the Rockford area.

$25,000 went to the Galena Art and Recreation Center. The cash will be used to support the center’s childcare programming.

“We believe that supporting our first responders and our medical professionals and the essential workers, and the best way possible was what our focus was around it,” explained Jeff Hultman, the CEO of Illinois Bank & Trust.

The donation came from the bank’s corporate profits.

