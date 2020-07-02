Illinois bars and casinos could lose license for not enforcing face mask guidelines

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Gaming Commission said Thursday that it will revoke the license of video gaming establishments and casinos that don’t enforce Gov. JB Pritzker’s COVID-19 safety order.

Gaming establishments, including bars and restaurants, were able to resume operation on July 1st as Illinois entered into Phase 4 of the five-stage Restore Illinois plan.

The gaming board said that patrons and employees of video gaming locations are required to wear face coverings, practice social distancing, and wash hands regularly.

Failure to comply with the health and safety protocols could result in discipline, IGC administrator Marcus Fruchter said in a statement, which could include license revocation.

“More importantly, disregard of such preventative measures and requirements could contribute to a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in Illinois and another potential suspension of gaming operations,” Fruchter said. “That is a result nobody wants. We urge you not to let it happen.”

