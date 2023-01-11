SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A bill that would guarantee paid sick leave for all Illinois employees is waiting for the governor’s signature.

If signed into law, all employers, private or public, will be required to offer a minimum of 40 hours of paid leave to their employees they can use after 90 days on the job. They will also be required to roll over up to 40 hours of unused sick time.

“Our employees are not only the backbone of our economy, but the backbone of their families and our communities, and they all deserve paid time off,” Rep. Jehan Gordon Booth (D-Peoria), the House sponsor of the bill, said.

Groups representing businesses like the Illinois Chamber of Commerce, Illinois Manufacturing Association and the Illinois Retail Merchants Association were at the negotiating table and all filed witness slips to be labelled as “neutral”.

Governor J.B. Pritzker said he’s “looking forward” to signing the legislation.

“Working families face enough challenges without the concern of losing a day’s pay when life gets in the way,” Pritzker said. “I’m looking forward to signing this legislation and giving a safety net to hardworking Illinoisans.”

The law would go into effect at the beginning of next year.