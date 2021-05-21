Illinois bill would require free tampons in boys’ bathrooms

Photo: Freeport Rep. Andrew Chesney (R) debates Illinois bill which would require placement of tampons and feminine hygiene products in boys bathrooms

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — New legislation passed by the Illinois House would require free feminine hygiene products in boys bathrooms.

House Bill 156 was passed Thursday morning and is sponsored by Rep. Barbara Hernandez (D-Aurora). The bill would place menstruation products in both boys and girls, bathrooms grades 4-12.

“This is really important for young menstruaters,” said Rep. Hernandez.

Rep. Andrew Chesney (R-Freeport) spoke out in opposition to the bill, saying “why do you feel it is appropriate to put menstrual products in male bathrooms for children?”

Chesney continued, “I would appreciate if the sponsor would stay the hell out of my bathrooms and I promise her I will stay out of hers.”

Hernandez argued that a male friend could grab one for a female friend in the case of an emergency.

Rep. Kathleen Willis (D-Chicago) said they could also be used by transgender students.

“There are only two genders. To put female products in a male bathroom is not only confusing to a sixth-grader but completely inapplicable. So as a male who did go to a public high school, as a male who went to bathrooms from sixth grade to 12th grade, I can promise you not one of my male friends ever needed these,” Chesney said.

Currently, Illinois requires tampons to be provided to students who need them, but the supplies are kept in the nurse’s office.

The bill next heads to the Senate.