CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — As five more buses arrived in Chicago Wednesday night, carrying migrants who crossed the U.S. border in Texas, the state of Illinois confirmed it was constructing a migrant intake shelter at the city’s “landing zone.”

The migrant landing zone, at 800 S. Desplaines Street, will be home to six heated tents that are under construction, the Illinois Department of Human Services said.

The city had been using buses as a temporary shelter for migrants as temperatures in Chicago fell.

Gov. JB Pritzker announced plans for the $30 million intake shelter in November.

Pritzker also announced plans as part of $160 million in state funds to help provide rental assistance, legal services, and work permits for the over 26,000 migrants who have arrived in the city.

IDHS said the state has reunited more than 2,500 migrants with families already in the United States.

As of Wednesday morning, more than 14,500 migrants were living in one of the city’s 27 shelters, with 243 waiting at O’Hare International Airport, 21 at various police stations, and 39 waiting at the landing zone, CBS News reported.

An investigative report revealed only about 1% of migrants who arrived in Chicago have obtained legal work permits so far.

More than 350 migrants, who crossed the southern border in Texas, were flown from San Antonio to the Chicago Rockford International Airport on New Year’s Eve on short notice from Texas authorities.

Chicago enacted a new ordinance on December 13th that allows the city to fine or impound buses that drop off migrants at undesignated locations, in response to the arrival of over 26,000 so far, on chartered buses.

Chicago is one of several cities nationwide that declared itself a “sanctuary” for noncitizens, and does not comply with federal immigration authorities.

Legislators in several Chicago suburbs are in the process of enacting ordinances that would fine or impound buses for unscheduled migrant drop-offs, with each saying they do not have the resources to shelter and care for them.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, New York Mayor Eric Adams, Denver Mayor Mike Johnston, and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker have all appealed to the White House for financial assistance and federal immigration reform.