Illinois can take weapons from domestic violence abusers under law

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois lawmakers want to raise awareness about a gun violence prevention program.

The victims of domestic abuse are able to file restraining orders to take weapons away from their abusers.

House democrat Rep. Denyse Stoneback (D-Skokie) says the program has been “vastly under-utilized.”

Yesterday, the Illinois House approved a plan to expand the restraining order to include ammunition.

“This law is meant to temporarily remove firearms from someone who’s exhibiting dangerous behavior, either against themselves or against someone else. And there’s a problem with implementation because of a lack of awareness and education around the law, a lot of people don’t even know that it exists,” Stoneback said.

The proposal would also include annual training for police officers, teaching police when it is appropriate to use a firearm restraining order.

Illinois State Police would also start tracking the restraining orders in a public database.