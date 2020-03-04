Illinois cannabis sales totaled nearly $35 million in February

(WTVO) — Officials say Illinois sold 831,600 items statewide that added up to $34.8 million in sales. The statistics show that $25.6 million were from Illinois residents while the remaining $9.2 million came from out-of-state residents.

The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation announced the preliminary numbers on Wednesday. The sales dropped nearly $5 million from January.

“These numbers show there continues to be a strong demand across the state as the most equity-centric cannabis program in the country moves forward in Illinois,” said Toi Hutchinson, Senior Advisor for Cannabis Control to Gov. Pritzker.

“As the adult use cannabis industry continues to grow, so will the number of opportunities for consumers and entrepreneurs alike – especially those from communities who suffered the most during the failed war on drugs,” she added.

The Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) is currently accepting applications for cannabis infuser, craft grower and transporter licenses. All applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. CST on Monday, March 16, 2020.

The applications are available on the Department’s website here.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

