Illinois casino gaming could resume on June 26th

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Gaming Board says gaming machines will be turning back on on June 26th.

The move coincides with the expected Phase 4 of Gov. JB Pritzker’s 5-stage Restore Illinois plan.

In Phase 4, all gatherings of up to 50 people are allowed, restaurants and bars reopen, travel resumes, child care and schools reopen under guidance from the IDPH. Face coverings and social distancing are still required.

Players will have to stay six feet apart and wear masks to be compliant with the new health and safety guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic; machines must be sanitized often.

Sen. Steve Stadelman (D-Rockford), who sits on the gaming board, says businesses will have to get creative to meet spacing guidelines.

“I’m sure each place has different space requirements and they probably have different ways to meet these requirements,” Stadelman said. “So, it’s probably an individual case-by-case basis as far as how they’re going to have to deal with these guidelines.”

