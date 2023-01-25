CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — A class-action lawsuit filed in Illinois claims miniature bottles of Fireball Cinnamon don’t actually contain actual whiskey.

The suit, brought by Anna Marquez in Cook County, accuses Fireball Whisky’s maker of deceptive marketing practices.

Fireball Cinnamon is made by Sazerac, which says the miniature versions are made to “capture the essence” of the original beverage but do not contain whiskey.

The mini bottles usually sell for 99 cents at gas stations and grocery stores but are not the same product as the actual Fireball Cinnamon Whisky.

As reported by NBC Chicago, the lawsuit claims the labeling on the two products, “Fireball Cinnamon Whisky” and “Fireball Cinnamon,” are virtually identical, leading “consumers into believing it is or contains distilled spirits.”

Fireball Cinnamon’s label contains fine print text saying it contains “natural whisky and other flavors.”

“What the label means to say is that the Product contains ‘Natural Whisky Flavors & Other Flavors,’ but by not including the word ‘Flavors’ after ‘Natural Whisky,’ purchasers who look closely will expect the distilled spirit of whisky was added as a separate ingredient,” the suit reads.

Marquez said she bought bottles of Fireball Cinnamon believing they contained alcohol when they did not.

The lawsuit argues that Sazerac violated Illinois’ fraud statutes.

On the FAQ page on its website, the company claims it created Fireball Cinnamon in order to sell its product in stores that are licensed to sell beer but not whiskey.