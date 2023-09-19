SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Clean energy jobs grew in the Midwest last year, according to the 8th annual Clean Jobs Midwest Report.

The report, released by Environmental Entrepreneurs (E2) and Evergreen Climate Innovations, showed clean energy jobs and transportation added more than 25,000 jobs and employed more than 734,000 people.

The energy efficiency sector is the largest in the clean energy industry, employing nearly 488,000.

In Illinois, the state added 3,600 workers, and employs more than 84,000 workers in the clean energy sector.

“The Midwest saw impressive clean energy job growth in 2022, but it is essentially the calm before the storm in terms of expected job growth for the sector and region,” said E2 Midwest Advocate Micaela Preskill. “Private companies have gone full speed ahead with new investments in clean energy and transportation projects since historic clean energy investments and incentives were passed last summer. Growth of 3% in Illinois is fantastic, but I’m on the edge of my seat to see what these numbers look like next year.”

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker added, “I’m thrilled to see that our intentional investments in clean, equitable jobs continue to pay dividends in the form of good-paying, long-term sustainable jobs that uplift families and communities across the state. With thousands more jobs created in 2023 and more already in the works for 2024, we will continue to see the benefits of laws like (Clean Energy Jobs Act) CEJA and the (Reimagining Electric Vehicles) REV Act, positioning Illinois for a bright future with opportunities for exponential growth.”