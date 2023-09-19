(WTVO) — According to a new study from U.S. News & World Report, two Illinois colleges were named among the Top 15 in the United States, but only one landed in the Top 10.

The “2024 Best Colleges” list ranked 1,500 colleges and universities based on a scoring system that measured “academic quality.”

This year, the authors said they put more emphasis on “social mobility and outcomes for graduating college students,” meaning the ranking is based on statistics such as enrolling students “from all backgrounds with manageable debt and post-graduate success.”

“The significant changes in this year’s methodology are part of the ongoing evolution to make sure our rankings capture what is most important for students as they compare colleges and select the school that is right for them,” executive chairman and CEO of U.S. News Eric Gertler said.

For the first time in 15 years, the University of Chicago is not Illinois’ best university. That honor now goes to Northwestern University, in Evansville, which ranked #9 in the National Universities category, tied with Brown University, in Providence, Rhode Island, and John Hopkins University, in Baltimore, Maryland.

The University of Chicago ranked #12 in the category, tied with Cornell University, in Ithaca, New York.

You can find the full list here.