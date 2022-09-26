SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza is celebrating a court victory that save the state a couple hundred thousand dollars now, and possibly millions down the road.

It is a state law which gives elected officials a cost of living adjustment, or COLA. It is a small pay bump, but lawmakers often reject it as a sign of good faith to the voters. A handful of Illinois lawmakers sued the state for money they voted to reject in the first place, but the Supreme Court shut it down.

There were only two lawmakers suing for this money when it first started, but a class action lawsuit was started during the process. That is still ongoing, and it could cost the state millions if the courts rule in their favor.

“It doesn’t get at the key constitutional principle is still there. You cannot reduce a legislators salary during the term in office,” one said.

“They are crystal clear on setting the precedent that these folks slept on their rights, and thankfully did not get to shamelessly grift off of our taxpayers anymore,” Mendoza added.

Mendoza believes that the Supreme Court’s decision in the first case sets the precedent the state needs to reject the other suit.