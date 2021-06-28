Illinois Conservation Police searching for suspect that hit patrol car

DEWITT COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Law enforcement is on the lookout for someone who hit an Illinois Conservation Police vehicle with their pick-up truck early Saturday morning and drove away from the scene.

A Facebook post says Conservation Police Officer Ausmus was running traffic control for a flooded road on Illinois Route 54 west of Farmer City with emergency lights fully active on his marked patrol vehicle.

Around 1 a.m. Saturday, someone hit his police truck, the post says. It adds the suspect was last seen going east on Route 54 towards Farmer City.

The suspect’s vehicle was described by police as a dark-colored pick-up truck with an extended or quad cab, tinted windows, and an aftermarket exhaust. Additionally, it might be a diesel truck.

The DeWitt County Sheriff’s office, Farmer City Police, and Illinois State Police are investigating. If you have any information on this crash or the suspect, police ask you to call 309-830-1149, email DNR.LawReception@illinois.gov, or submit a tip online.