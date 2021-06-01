Illinois COVID-19 cases continue to drop; 401 reported Tuesday, 8 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — New COVID-19 cases continue to drop in Illinois as the state health department reported 401 cases on Tuesday, and 8 deaths.

The deaths reported all occurred in Cook County.

More than 67% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and nearly 51% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from May 25-31, 2021 is 1.6%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 25-31, 2021 is 1.9%.

A total of 11,308,983 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 45,545 doses. Yesterday, 17,077 doses were reported administered in Illinois.