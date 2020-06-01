Illinois COVID-19 positivity rate, daily cases continue to see decrease

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 974 new cases of COVID-19 across the state on Monday. Health officials also reported 23 additional deaths in the past 24 hours.

The latest deaths occurred at the following locations:

– Cook County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s, 4 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 males 70s, 3 females 80s, 2 males 80s, 2 females 90s

– DuPage County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 100+

– Kankakee County: 3 males 80s

– Lake County: 1 male 70s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 121,234 cases, including 5,412 deaths, in 101 counties in Illinois. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 20,014 specimens for a total of 918,273. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity is at 6%. (May 25–May 31)a

