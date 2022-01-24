Illinois’ COVID cases continue to decline, according to IDPH data

The number of people hospitalized with Covid-19 in Illinois is the lowest so far this year and the number of patients in intensive care with Covid is the lowest it’s been since Christmas Day.

The declines come as Illinois is clearly on the downside of the peak of the Omicron variant. Each of the hospital regions in the Chicago-area is also reporting at least 10% ICU capacity available.

Illinois Department of Public Health reports 5,238 people are hospitalized with Covid statewide, the lowest number since December 27. However, the average number of daily Covid-related deaths continues to increase, as deaths typically lag infections and hospitalizations by several weeks.

IDPH reports an average of 120 Covid deaths per day. That’s the highest it’s been since January 2021, before vaccines were widely available