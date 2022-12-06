(WTVO) — Participants in an Illinois Department of Natural Resources program are asking deer hunters to donate meat to feed the hungry.

Hunters Feeding Illinois comprises 32 meat-processing companies throughout the state. Each vendor is accepting field-dressed deer for processing. Meat from those deer is donated to food pantries and soup kitchens across Illinois.

“Hunters have big hearts,” said Pam Smyers, owner of Henry County meat processor Woodhull Lockers, which participates in the program, told The Center Square.

The program is fee. There is no cost to hunters, Smyers said.

Following is a list of participating meat processors.

utcher Block217-440-3200819 Main StreetQunicyIL62301Adams
Golden Meat Locker217-696-4456706 WendellGoldenIL62339Adams
New Era Deer Processing815-213-121213593 Three Mile RoadSavannaIL61074Carroll
Blair’s Slaughtering & Processing618-665-34242472 Vandalia RoadLouisvilleIL62858Clay
Mike’s Market618-665-3151133 N ChruchLouisvilleIL62858Clay
Bob’s Red Fox, Inc.217-734-2812202 S Sixth StPleasant HillIL62366Pike
Dutch Valley Meats217-543-3354376 E. St. Rte. 133ArthurIL61911Douglas
The Edgar Co. Locker217-466-5000116. E Steidl RdParisIL61944Edgar
Teutopolis Locker Service217-857-33191312 N Walnut StTeutopolisIL62467Effingham
Miles Brothers618-937-41151000 S Jefferson StW. FrankfortIL62896Franklin
Astoria Meat Market309-329-2577208 E. WashingtonAstoriaIL61501Fulton
Birkner Processing618-757-2322Rte. 3 County Rd 1225 EMcLeansboroIL62859Hamilton
Woodhull Locker309-334-2235330 N DivisionWoodhullIL61490Henry
John’s Venison Processing61B-732-857022972 E. Rush RdBluefordIL62814Jefferson
Freedom Sausage815-792-82764155 E 1650th RdEarlvilleIL60518La Salle
Heinkel’s Packing Co.217-428-44012005 N 22nd St.DecaturIL62526Macon
Bum’s Wildgame Processing618-466-82371213 Winter LnGodfreylL62034Madison
Korte Meat Processing618-654-3813810 Deal StreetHighlandIL62249Madison
Scott’s Processing618-594-39211B10 Franklin StCarlyleIL62231Clinton
Jones Meat & Locker217-243-22122108 E. State StJacksonvilleIL62650Morgan
Raber Packing Co309-673-07211413 N. Raber RdPeoriaIL61604Peoria
Valley View Custom Meats36046 175th StPleasant HillIL62366Pike
Millers’ Meat Market618-282-33341524 s. MainRed BudIL62278Randolph
Coal Valley Deer Processing309-799-346211928 Niabi RdCoal ValleyIL61240Rock Island
Magro’s Deer Processing217·438-2880323 W. MadisonAuburnIL62615Sangamon
Y-T Packing217-522-33451129 Taintor Rd/PO 57SpringfieldIL62705Sangamon
Houser Meats217-322-4994RR 2 Box 1806RushvilleIL62681Schuyler
Moweaqua Packing217-768-4714601 N Main StMoweaquaIL62550Shelby
Harbach Meats815-232-78076444 Rt. 20 WestFreeportIL61032Stephenson
Opengate Custom Meats618·833·504270 Body’s Buthering LnAnnaIL62906Union
Eickman’s Processing Company815-247-8451Box 118 Grant StSewardIL61077Winnebago
Eureka Locker309-467-2731110 4-H Park RdEurekaIL61530Woodford

Hunters Feeding Illinois also accepts tax-deductible donations. Checks should be addressed to the Illinois Conservation Foundation with “Hunters Feeding Illinois” on the memo line, and mailed to One Natural Resources Way, Springfield, IL 62702-1271.