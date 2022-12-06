(WTVO) — Participants in an Illinois Department of Natural Resources program are asking deer hunters to donate meat to feed the hungry.
Hunters Feeding Illinois comprises 32 meat-processing companies throughout the state. Each vendor is accepting field-dressed deer for processing. Meat from those deer is donated to food pantries and soup kitchens across Illinois.
“Hunters have big hearts,” said Pam Smyers, owner of Henry County meat processor Woodhull Lockers, which participates in the program, told The Center Square.
The program is fee. There is no cost to hunters, Smyers said.
Following is a list of participating meat processors.
|utcher Block
|217-440-3200
|819 Main Street
|Qunicy
|IL
|62301
|Adams
|Golden Meat Locker
|217-696-4456
|706 Wendell
|Golden
|IL
|62339
|Adams
|New Era Deer Processing
|815-213-1212
|13593 Three Mile Road
|Savanna
|IL
|61074
|Carroll
|Blair’s Slaughtering & Processing
|618-665-3424
|2472 Vandalia Road
|Louisville
|IL
|62858
|Clay
|Mike’s Market
|618-665-3151
|133 N Chruch
|Louisville
|IL
|62858
|Clay
|Bob’s Red Fox, Inc.
|217-734-2812
|202 S Sixth St
|Pleasant Hill
|IL
|62366
|Pike
|Dutch Valley Meats
|217-543-3354
|376 E. St. Rte. 133
|Arthur
|IL
|61911
|Douglas
|The Edgar Co. Locker
|217-466-5000
|116. E Steidl Rd
|Paris
|IL
|61944
|Edgar
|Teutopolis Locker Service
|217-857-3319
|1312 N Walnut St
|Teutopolis
|IL
|62467
|Effingham
|Miles Brothers
|618-937-4115
|1000 S Jefferson St
|W. Frankfort
|IL
|62896
|Franklin
|Astoria Meat Market
|309-329-2577
|208 E. Washington
|Astoria
|IL
|61501
|Fulton
|Birkner Processing
|618-757-2322
|Rte. 3 County Rd 1225 E
|McLeansboro
|IL
|62859
|Hamilton
|Woodhull Locker
|309-334-2235
|330 N Division
|Woodhull
|IL
|61490
|Henry
|John’s Venison Processing
|61B-732-8570
|22972 E. Rush Rd
|Blueford
|IL
|62814
|Jefferson
|Freedom Sausage
|815-792-8276
|4155 E 1650th Rd
|Earlville
|IL
|60518
|La Salle
|Heinkel’s Packing Co.
|217-428-4401
|2005 N 22nd St.
|Decatur
|IL
|62526
|Macon
|Bum’s Wildgame Processing
|618-466-8237
|1213 Winter Ln
|Godfrey
|lL
|62034
|Madison
|Korte Meat Processing
|618-654-3813
|810 Deal Street
|Highland
|IL
|62249
|Madison
|Scott’s Processing
|618-594-3921
|1B10 Franklin St
|Carlyle
|IL
|62231
|Clinton
|Jones Meat & Locker
|217-243-2212
|2108 E. State St
|Jacksonville
|IL
|62650
|Morgan
|Raber Packing Co
|309-673-0721
|1413 N. Raber Rd
|Peoria
|IL
|61604
|Peoria
|Valley View Custom Meats
|36046 175th St
|Pleasant Hill
|IL
|62366
|Pike
|Millers’ Meat Market
|618-282-3334
|1524 s. Main
|Red Bud
|IL
|62278
|Randolph
|Coal Valley Deer Processing
|309-799-3462
|11928 Niabi Rd
|Coal Valley
|IL
|61240
|Rock Island
|Magro’s Deer Processing
|217·438-2880
|323 W. Madison
|Auburn
|IL
|62615
|Sangamon
|Y-T Packing
|217-522-3345
|1129 Taintor Rd/PO 57
|Springfield
|IL
|62705
|Sangamon
|Houser Meats
|217-322-4994
|RR 2 Box 1806
|Rushville
|IL
|62681
|Schuyler
|Moweaqua Packing
|217-768-4714
|601 N Main St
|Moweaqua
|IL
|62550
|Shelby
|Harbach Meats
|815-232-7807
|6444 Rt. 20 West
|Freeport
|IL
|61032
|Stephenson
|Opengate Custom Meats
|618·833·5042
|70 Body’s Buthering Ln
|Anna
|IL
|62906
|Union
|Eickman’s Processing Company
|815-247-8451
|Box 118 Grant St
|Seward
|IL
|61077
|Winnebago
|Eureka Locker
|309-467-2731
|110 4-H Park Rd
|Eureka
|IL
|61530
|Woodford
Hunters Feeding Illinois also accepts tax-deductible donations. Checks should be addressed to the Illinois Conservation Foundation with “Hunters Feeding Illinois” on the memo line, and mailed to One Natural Resources Way, Springfield, IL 62702-1271.