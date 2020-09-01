Illinois Department of Agriculture brings back fall cover crops program

(WTVO) — Stateline farmers get some help covering the cost of this year’s fall cover crops.

It’s part of the Illinois Department of Agriculture’s Fall Covers for Spring Savings’ program. Under the program, farmers can receive $5 per acre discount on crop insurance for every acre of cover crop that is enrolled.

This is the second year for the program.

Last year, the program helped plant 50,000 acres of cover crops. Cover crops help improve the overall health of the soil, which could make for a better harvest the next year.

“Cover crops are a great way to keep soil anchored, salvage nitrogen, capture carbon, and create

weed suppression,” said Jerry Costello II, IDOA Acting Director. In the long run, cover crops

will help Illinois farmers reduce the need for fertilizer and reach the goals of the Nutrient Loss

Reduction Strategy.”

Applications will be available in December on the Illinois Department of Agriculture website.

Further information can be obtained by contacting the IDOA at (217) 782-6297.

