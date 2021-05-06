Illinois Department of Corrections officer arrested for battery

MATTESON, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois State Police have announced the arrest of Chris Koziol, 40, a correctional officer with the Illinois Department of Corrections.

According to police, Koziol worked at the Stateville Correctional Center in Crest Hill.

The arrest stems from a report of aggravated battery which the ISP says it received on October 5th, 2020.

Koziol was arrested on May 5th, 2020 and charged with one count of Aggravated Battery.

“Protecting all citizens of the State of Illinois is an integral part of the Illinois State Police Division of Internal Investigation (DII) Mission,” stated Captain Darryl Bogard. “DII takes these types of allegations seriously and will continue to thoroughly investigate such allegations. The thorough investigative work performed by these officers ensures the public remains confident in the ISP handling allegations of misconduct,” he concluded.