Illinois drivers ‘beg’ to be pulled over by trooper featured in Facebook post

ST. LOUIS– A recent Facebook post by the Illinois State Police is getting a lot of attention, but not necessarily for its message. Instead, Facebook fans are commenting on the trooper featured in the post.

The post was a reminder that troopers are working to help you get to your destination safely. It includes a checklist of things like wearing your seatbelt, obeying the speed limit, avoiding distractions, and move over for stopped vehicles on the side of the road.

The post has nearly 3,000 comments and 1,000 shares.

Here are some of the comments:

"So enjoying these comments! I'm old enough to be his grandma but he's a cutie!"

“I think I just broke the law. I’m not sure which one but I most definitely did.”

"What county in particularly do I need to have my seat belt off and speeding to ensure I get a ticket by him??"

"If I get pulled over by him, I might have a heart attack and need CPR"

“I’m withholding information to make it a longer traffic stop”

“Ok where does he patrol? Asking for myself”

"I have never wanted my license plate light to be burnt out so badly in my life!!"