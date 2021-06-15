Illinois EPA issues Air Quality Advisory for all of Winnebago County

ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency has issued a Air Quality Advisory for all residents of Winnebago County, including the City of Rockford, following Monday’s Chemtool plant explosion in Rockton.

“Out of an abundance of caution, while air quality monitoring and analysis continues, it is recommended that individuals continue wearing a protective face covering to reduce exposure to particulate matter in the air,” the Illinois EPA said in a statement Tuesday afternoon.

The advisory remains in effect until 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 16th.

Officials say the massive fire could burn for days. Residents within a one mile radius of Chemtool, 1165 Prairie Hill Road, were asked to evacuate.

Officials said the company stored lead, antifreeze, nitrogen, and sulfuric acid, among other chemicals.

A massive dark plume of smoke extended south-southeast from the fire, raining ash and debris on distant Illinois residents.

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency is asking the Illinois Attorney General to pursue legal action against Chemtool.