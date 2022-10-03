CHRISMAN, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — An explosion led to a house fire, and caused a resident to be flown to an area hospital Monday afternoon in northern Edgar County.

According to Chrisman Police Chief Tom Dolan, the situation remains under investigation, but sometime around 12:45 p.m. a home located at the intersection of N. State Street and East Jefferson Avenue erupted in flames following what is being described as an explosion.

Chief Dolan said that one person was home at the time of the explosion and has been flown to an area hospital for treatment of their injuries.

The incident remains under investigation, no word yet on what caused the explosion.