ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. (WTVO) — A funeral was held Monday for six members of the same family who were killed in a fiery crash in McHenry County last month.

The Dobosz family was on their way to Minnesota when they were hit by a wrong-way driver on I-90, near Hampshire.

Lauren Dobosz and her four children died at the scene, along with a friend of one of the children.

The children ranged in age from 5 to 13.

Thomas Dobosz was the sole survivor of the crash, but he died several days later.

The funeral was held at St. Ferdinand Catholic Church on Chicago’s northwest side, followed by a burial at All Saint’s Cemetery in Des Plaines.

The driver of the other vehicle involved, 22-year-old Jennifer Fernandez, also died in the crash.