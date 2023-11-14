LIBERTYVILLE, Ill. (WTVO) — An Illinois family is suing automaker Volkswagen for reportedly refusing to help police track a stolen car with their 2-year-old son inside.

According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, 36-year-old Taylor Shepherd — who was 6 months pregnant at the time — had returned home in February and had taken one child inside when a BMW drove up and a man hopped out and commandeered her Volkswagen SUV, battering the woman as she tried to get to her 2-year-old son still in her vehicle.

As the two vehicles fled, one of the drivers ran her over, causing serious injuries to her extremities, the office said in a news release.

Authorities contacted Volkswagen Car-Net, which allows the car manufacturer to track its cars, but the company “would not track the vehicle with the abducted child until they received payment to reactivate the tracking device in the stolen Volkswagen,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement Facebook.

A short time later, someone working at a Waukegan business 911 to report two vehicles entered its parking lot and the driver of one of the vehicles abandoned a small child, police said.

The stolen SUV was located shortly afterward in another parking lot.

The lawsuit claims that because Volkswagen refused to cooperate with police, it delayed the search for the missing child.

Volkswagen later released a statement, saying “Volkswagen has a procedure in place with a third-party provider for Car-Net Support Services involving emergency requests from law enforcement. They have executed this process successfully in previous incidents. Unfortunately, in this instance, there was a serious breach of the process. We are addressing the situation with the parties involved,” according to NBC News.