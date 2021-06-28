Illinois gas tax increase coming this week

FILE – In this Monday, March 25, 2019, file photo, cars and trucks travel on Interstate 5 near Olympia, Wash. A new study says that safety features such as automatic emergency braking and forward collision warnings could prevent more than 40% of crashes in which semis rear-end other vehicles. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois lawmakers voted to increase the gas tax starting July 1st. Drivers will pay an extra .5 cents for every gallon they buy.

In 2019, Illinois lawmakers passed a bill aimed at fixing the state’s aging infrastructure plan.

However, the plan doesn’t come cheap, with a $45 billion price tag. That means taxpayers are being asked to pay up.

The revenue from the new taxes is supposed to go towards fixing state roads and other infrastructure, but some drivers say the new taxes will keep them off Illinois roads and out of the state as much as possible.