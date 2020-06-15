Illinois giving $275M emergency relief to households impacted by COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Eligible Illinois residents can apply to receive food, rent, utilities, medicine and other household services assistance through $275 million funds made available through the state’s annual budget.

Applications are available through a new website, launched Monday: helpillinoisfamilies.com.

Applicants will be served on a first-come, first-served basis until funding is exhausted, according to the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.

“The work to build a state that serves all its people – no matter who they are or what part of Illinois they call home – is more important than ever as we seek to restore our economy while continuing to prioritize our collective health,” said Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker.

“This additional funding for our Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program and our Community Services Block Grant program allows us to provide even more support for things like rent, food, temporary shelter, utility bills and other essential services to qualifying low-income households who need emergency assistance. Under this $275 million program, 3.5 million Illinoisans are eligible for hundreds of dollars in relief,” he said in a statement.

The state’s Fiscal Year 2021 budget allows for $90 million in federal CARES Act funding to be allocated for community assistance programming.

