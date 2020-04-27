Illinois has 1,980 new COVID-19 cases Monday, 50 deaths in 24 hours

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,980 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, and 50 new deaths in the last 24 hours.
Among the deaths announced Monday:
- Boone County: 1 female 90s
- Champaign County: 1 female 60s
- Cook County: 1 female 30s, 1 male 30s, 2 males 40s, 2 females 50s, 3 males 50s, 1 female 60s, 2 males 60s, 3 females 70s, 8 males 70s, 4 females 80s, 6 males 80s, 1 male 90s
- DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s
- Jasper County: 1 female 80s
- Jefferson County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
- Madison County: 1 female 60s
- Rock Island County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 70s
- Sangamon County: 2 males 80s
- Will County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 45,883 cases, including 1,983 deaths, in 96 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have processed 12,676 specimens for a total of 227,628.
