Illinois has 593 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, 55 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) – The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 593 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Illinois on Thursday, including 55 additional confirmed deaths.

– Cook County: 1 female 20s, 1 male 30s, 2 males 40s, 1 female 50s, 3 females 50s, 2 males 60s, 3 females 70s, 2 males 70s, 6 females 80s, 4 males 80s, 3 females 90s, 1 male 90s, 1 unknown 90s, 1 female 100+

– DeKalb County; 1 male 50s, 1 female 70s

– DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s

– Grundy County: 1 male 90s

– Kane County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 2 females 80s, 2 females 90s

– Kankakee County: 1 female 90s

– Lake County: 1 female 70s, 2 males 80s

– McHenry County: 1 male 50s

– St. Clair County: 1 male 70s

– Will County: 1 female 60s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 134,778 cases, including 6,537 deaths, in 101 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 25,504 specimens for a total of 1,283,832. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from June 11–June 17 is 3%.

