Illinois has 828 new COVID-19 cases, 30 additional deaths on Wednesday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Department of Public Health today announced 828 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Illinois, including 30 additional confirmed deaths.

– Cook County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 40s, 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 3 females 70s, 3 males 70s, 3 female 80s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s

– DuPage 1 male 40s, 1 female 90s

– Kane County: 1 male 60s, 2 females 80s

– Lake County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s

– Madison County: 1 male 70s

– Sangamon County: 1 female 70s

– St. Clair County: 1 female 80s

– Will County: 1 female 60s

– Winnebago County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 144,013 cases of COVID-19, including 6,951 deaths, in 101 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 33,090 specimens for a total of 1,636,055. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from June 24 –June 30 is 2.6%.

