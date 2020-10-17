Illinois reports 3,629 new cases, 27 new COVID-19 deaths as Region 1 sees positivity rate increase again

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Saturday reported 3,629 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 27 additional deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 339,803 cases, including 9,192 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate stands at 5.2% (Oct. 10 – Oct. 16). Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 77,489 specimens for a total of 6,696,257. 

The latest deaths were reported in the following counties:

  • Bureau County: 1 male 60s
  • Clinton County: 1 male 70s
  • Cook County: 1 female 20s, 1 male 50s, 3 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 3 males 80s, 1 male 90s
  • Cumberland County: 1 female 70s
  • DuPage County: 1 female 40s
  • Jefferson County: 1 male 80s
  • Kane County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s
  • LaSalle County: 1 female 90s
  • Marion County: 1 male 50s
  • Rock Island County: 1 male 70s
  • St. Clair County: 1 female 60s
  • Tazewell County: 1 male 80s
  • Will County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 males 80s

As of Friday night, 2,073 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 422 patients were in the ICU and 165 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. 

Region 1 sees its positivity rate continue to rise marking a 7-day rolling average of 11%

