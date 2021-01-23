Illinois health officials announce 5,152 new COVID-19 cases, 97 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. –— The Illinois Department of Public Health on Saturday reported 5,152 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 97 additional deaths.

The deaths were reported in the following counties:

Adams County: 1 male 80s

Boone County: 1 female 50s

Champaign County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s

Christian County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s

Cook County: 1 female 30s, 1 female 40s, 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 3 females 60s, 3 males 60s, 4 females 70s, 2 males 70s, 3 females 80s, 2 males 80s, 2 females 90s, 2 males 90s

DeKalb County: 2 males 80s

DuPage County: 1 female 30s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

Effingham County: 1 female 80s

Jo Daviess County: 1 male 70s

Kane County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 2 males 80s

Kankakee County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 80s

Lake County: 2 females 60s, 4 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 2 males 80s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s

LaSalle County: 1 male 80s

Logan County: 1 female 60s

Madison County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 90s

Massac County: 1 female over 100

McHenry County: 1 female 90s

Montgomery County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

Perry County: 1 male 70s

Rock Island County: 2 females 90s

Sangamon County: 1 female 80s

Schuyler County: 1 female 60s

St. Clair County: 2 females 60s, 5 males 60s, 2 females 80s, 1 female 90s

Tazewell County: 1 male 80s

Vermilion County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 80s

Wabash County: 1 female 90s

White County: 1 female 80s

Will County: 1 male 60s

Williamson County: 1 female 70s

Winnebago County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

Woodford County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,098,527 cases, including 18,711 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 110,178 specimens for a total 15,319,694. As of last night, 3,121 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 644 patients were in the ICU and 338 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.Limited indoor dining returns to Chicago bars, restaurants; city under Tier 1

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Jan. 16 through Jan. 22, 2021 is 4.9%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Jan. 16 through Jan. 22, 2021 is 6%.

As of Friday night, 1,112,725 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 524,050 doses have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 1,636,775.

IDPH is currently reporting a total of 657,820 vaccines administered, including 106,274 for long-term care facilities. On Friday, a total of 41,143 doses were administered. The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 26,666 doses.