ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — IDPH releases its latest COVID-19 guidance for places of worship. The department is urging churches to hold services remotely.
Even if people follow social distancing while in church, public health experts say activities like singing and group recitation can cancel out COVID-19 risk reducing behaviors.
IDPH also recommends drive-in services. Congregants who live together are asked to drive in the same car and remain in their vehicle for drive-in services.
For the full guidance from IDPH, click here.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Sheriff: Florida rapper made music, then killed 2 men in recording studio
- Local experts suggest embracing COVID-19 Thanksgiving changes
- Illinois health officials release updated COVID-19 guidelines for churches
- Local UPS hiring hundreds as holiday season approaches
- Coronavirus relief: When will lawmakers reach deal on more help for Americans?