Illinois health officials report 2,942 new cases of COVID-19, 16 deaths

CHICAGO — Illinois health officials reported 2,942 new probable and confirmed cases of COVID-19 Sunday, including 16 additional deaths.

The deaths were reported in the following counties:

Cook County: 2 males 40s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s

DeKalb County: 1 male 80s

DuPage County: 1 female 70s

Iroquois County: 1 female 80s

Kane County: 1 male 80s

McHenry County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

McLean County: 1 male 70s

Montgomery County: 1 female 90s

Peoria County: 1 male 20s

St. Clair County: 1 female 90s

Tazewell County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s

Currently, Illinois health officials are reporting a total of 1,279,772 cases, including 21,505 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 69,600 specimens for a total of 21,172,007.

As of Saturday night, 1,834 people in Illinois were reported to be hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 409 patients were in the ICU and 176 patients were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from April 4 to April 10 is 4.2 percent. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 4 to April 10 is 4.9 percent.

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses in Illinois is now 9,001,105. A total of 7,178,611 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 126,827 doses.

Yesterday, 131,285 doses were reported administered in Illinois.