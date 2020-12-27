Illinois health officials report 3,767 new cases of COVID-19, 104 deaths on Sunday

CHICAGO — Illinois health officials reported 3,767 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 Sunday, including 104 additional deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 937,909 cases, including 15,969 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. Officials are also reporting an additional 1,367 probable deaths since the pandemic began.

The latest deaths occurred in the following locations:

Cook County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 8 females 60s, 6 males 60s, 4 females 70s, 11 females 80s, 5 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 3 males 90s

DuPage County: 2 males 80s, 3 females 90s, 1 male 90s

Edgar County: 1 female 80s

Franklin County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

Hardin County: 1 male 80s

Henry County: 1 male 70s

Iroquois County: 1 male 60s

Jackson County: 1 male 80s

Kane County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s

Lake County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 female 90s

Lawrence County: 1 male 60s

Macoupin County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s

Madison County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

McHenry County: 1 female 90s

Menard County: 1 female 70s

Morgan County: 1 male 80s

Peoria County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s

Piatt County: 1 male 80s

Rock Island County: 1 male 70s

Sangamon County: 1 male 90s

St. Clair County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 90s

Stark County: 1 female 80s

Tazewell County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 100+

Washington County: 1 male 80s

Wayne County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s

Will County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s

Winnebago County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s

Woodford County: 1 female 80s

As of Saturday night, 4,083 people in Illinois were reported to be hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 905 patients were in the ICU and 497 patients were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from December 20 to December 26 is 6.8%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from December 20 to December 26 is 8.5%.

