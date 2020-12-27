Illinois health officials report 3,767 new cases of COVID-19, 104 deaths on Sunday

CHICAGO — Illinois health officials reported 3,767 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 Sunday, including 104 additional deaths.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 937,909 cases, including 15,969 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. Officials are also reporting an additional 1,367 probable deaths since the pandemic began.
The latest deaths occurred in the following locations:
- Cook County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 8 females 60s, 6 males 60s, 4 females 70s, 11 females 80s, 5 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 3 males 90s
- DuPage County: 2 males 80s, 3 females 90s, 1 male 90s
- Edgar County: 1 female 80s
- Franklin County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
- Hardin County: 1 male 80s
- Henry County: 1 male 70s
- Iroquois County: 1 male 60s
- Jackson County: 1 male 80s
- Kane County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s
- Lake County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 female 90s
- Lawrence County: 1 male 60s
- Macoupin County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s
- Madison County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- McHenry County: 1 female 90s
- Menard County: 1 female 70s
- Morgan County: 1 male 80s
- Peoria County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s
- Piatt County: 1 male 80s
- Rock Island County: 1 male 70s
- Sangamon County: 1 male 90s
- St. Clair County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 90s
- Stark County: 1 female 80s
- Tazewell County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 100+
- Washington County: 1 male 80s
- Wayne County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s
- Will County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s
- Winnebago County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s
- Woodford County: 1 female 80s
As of Saturday night, 4,083 people in Illinois were reported to be hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 905 patients were in the ICU and 497 patients were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from December 20 to December 26 is 6.8%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from December 20 to December 26 is 8.5%.
