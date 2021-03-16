Illinois hits new record with 7-day vaccine administration average at more than 102,500 doses

IDPH also announces 1,997 new cases of COVID-19, 19 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The State of Illinois continues to break records with the seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily now at 102,564 doses- the highest number to date.

A total of 4,982,225 vaccines have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago.

In addition, approximately 414,900 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 5,397,125.

A total of 4,181,097 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 356,427 for long-term care facilities.

Yesterday, 78,287 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

Additionally, IDPH reported 1,997 new cases of COVID-19, Tuesday, March 16, and 19 deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,212,110 cases, including 20,973 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 51,240 specimens for a total of 19,221,483.

As of last night, 1,152 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 250 patients were in the ICU and 124 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of the total tests from March 9-15 is 2.3%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 9-15 is 2.6%.