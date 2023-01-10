SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois House has voted to pass an assault weapon ban, sending the measure to Governor Pritzker’s desk.

The 68 to 41 vote took place after the senate approved an amended bill on Monday.

Gov. Pritzker is expected to sign the bill into law.

The amended Senate bill defines which weapons are deemed assault-style and immediately bans the sale of those weapons and high-capacity magazines. It also creates a system to register the serial numbers of currently owned weapons, tracking them and preventing future sales and transfers.

Additionally, it moves the date of background checks for person-to-person sales up to July of this year.

