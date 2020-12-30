Illinois House Speaker calls lame duck session

FILE – In this May 23, 2020 file photo, Illinois Speaker of the House Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, talks on his cellphone from his desk during an extended session of the Illinois House of Representatives at the Bank of Springfield Center, in Springfield, Ill. ComEd has agreed to pay $200 million to resolve a federal criminal investigation into a long-running bribery scheme that implicates Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, the U.S. Attorney’s office announced Friday July 17, 2020. (Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP, Pool, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois House is planning to return to session in early January.

Speaker Michael Madigan is calling the House back into a lame duck session starting January 8th at the Bank of Springfield Convention Center.

It could last through at least January 13th. They need that long to move new bills through the process.

Senators have already been notified to be on standby during the same dates, but have not officially called for members to return to Springfield. That could come soon. The Senate has more flexibility in its rules to allow for remote legislation.