ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Do you qualify to receive income and property tax relief checks being sent out by the State of Illinois next month?

The rebates are part of the Illinois Family Relief Plan which was signed into law in April.

Single residents who earn less than $200,000 a year will receive a one-time income tax rebate payment of $50.

Joint filers who earn less than $400,000 will receive a $100 check.

To qualify, an individual must have been a resident of Illinois in 2021 and have filed their taxes.

Homeowners will receive a property tax rebate payment of up to $300, if property taxes were paid in 2021 and the owner’s adjusted gross income is less than $250,000, or $500,000 for those filing jointly.

The payments will be made using the method used for your original tax refund, either check or direct deposit.

Illinois Comptroller Susanna Mendoza said the distribution of the checks will begin September 12th and could take up to 8 weeks.