ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A federal inmate housed in Illinois has been indicted for allegedly killing his cellmate.

Prosecutors say on Dec. 15, 2021, Donta Maddox assaulted Bobby Evans at the United States Penitentiary in Thomson, Illinois. Evans later died from his injuries.

Maddox, 44, is now charged with second-degree murder and assault.

An indictment formally accusing him of those charges was returned Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Rockford, according to a release from U.S. Attorney John Lausch Jr. An arraignment is pending.

Second-degree murder carries a maximum sentence of life in federal prison, while the maximum sentence for assault charge is 10 years.