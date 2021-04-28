Illinois judge says FOID cards are unconstitutional

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A circuit court judge ruled Illinois’ FOID Card is unconstitutional. Now, the State Supreme Court could take up the question.

The Pritzker administration wants to encourage FOID Card holders to submit their fingerprints to the state. Senate Democrats want to double the cost of the card and require fingerprints to get a FOID card.

A judge’s ruling the card is unconstitutional could prompt lawmakers to consider new changes.

A second circuit court ruling says the FOID Card “goes too far and makes criminals out of law-abiding citizens” who keep guns ‘within their own home.’

“We did concealed carry 2014, I think but it was as a result of a judge’s opinions, this may have the same effect,” said Rep. Mike Zalewski (D).

So far, 1 in 3 concealed license holders gave the state their fingerprints in exchange for faster renewals.