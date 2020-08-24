Illinois launches mortgage assistance program to help thousands of homeowners

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Homeowners struggling to make payments during the pandemic get help from a state program. The Emergency Mortgage Assistance Programs opens today.

The program is for owners having trouble paying mortgages because they lost their job due to the health crisis.

If approved, up to $15,000 will go straight to mortgage servicers. That money can be used to pay past payments up to December 2020 payments.

The application period runs through September 4th, but may close early due to high volume. About 10,000 homeowners are expected to receive funds.

To apply, click here.

