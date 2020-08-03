Illinois launches new mask awareness campaign, 11 counties remain at COVID ‘warning level’

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.- “It only works, if you wear it,” that is the slogan for a new $5 million awareness campaign launched by Illinois today. The campaign is to encourage residents to wear a face-covering every time they are in public.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker said with COVID-19 infection numbers heading in the wrong direction, especially in several downtstate Illinois and rural communities, greater compliance is needed.

It comes as 11 counties, including St. Clair, Randolph, Perry and 8 others in the state remain at a coronavirus warning level.

The state hopes the mask campaign will help achieve that.

“Every day we do things that keep us safe like bucking a seat belt or putting on a bicycle helmet, it only works if you wear it,” explained Pritzker.

The campaign will run on broadcast and cable television, radio, billboards, and social media. They will also be in both English and Spanish.

The messages will also be focused in the areas where the most work has to be done to slow the spread of the virus.

You can find the levels of COVID in each county on the Illinois Department of Public Health web page.

There are 181,943 confirmed cases in the state and 7,517 confirmed deaths.