Illinois launches new website to keep closer eye on lobbyists

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) A new state website is shedding more light into what happens in Springfield.

The new database will allow anyone to find information regarding how much time lobbyists spend with lawmakers. The site will also show many lobbyists are elected officials at the local level.

Governor Pritzker said this was a important step towards regaining public trust in state lawmakers, but it doesn’t go far enough.

“It’s time to end the practice of legislators serving as paid lobbyists. In fact it’s time to end the for-profit influence peddling among all elected officials at every level of government in Illinois. Disclosure of conflicts of interest and punishment for breaching them must be included in any ethics package for us to truly clean up government,” the Governor said in his State of the State address.

More than 300 registered state lobbyists are registered to lobby various governments in Illinois.

