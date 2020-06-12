Illinois launches online pre-registration to shorten wait times for drivers license renewals

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Secretary of State Jesse White’s office has created an online pre-registration option for people who need to get their driver’s license renewed.

The pre-registration form will ask users to fill out information wanted on their license or ID, such as address, height, weight, whether they wish to be an organ donor, or veteran status.

They can then bring a receipt to the driver service facility, to save time.

Drivers license facilities in Illinois reopened June 1st and are serving only new drivers, customers with expired licenses or ID cards, and vehicle transactions.

Expiration dates for drivers licenses and vehicle registration stickers have been extended until October 1st, 2020.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

