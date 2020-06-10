Illinois launches program to help young adults find summer jobs amid COVID-19 pandemic

(WTVO) — Illinois announced a program to help young adults find work. The state says it will be through the ‘COVID-19 Summer Youth Employment Program.’

The program is designed to help people ages 16-24. State officials say those individuals make up about 25% of the workforce employed in industries at the highest risk of closure due to the pandemic.

The primary objective of the program is to help young adults who are low-income and/or are at-risk. Participants will develop essential skills and earn entry-level work experience. Illinois Department of Human Services says that up to 30 projects will be funded–including in Stephenson and Winnebago Counties.

For more details on the program, click here.

